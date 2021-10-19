Bigg Boss 15: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode came with a wave of happiness for contestants as there was no elimination due to Dussehra. However, the makers had something else on the mind, and during Monday’s episode, they announced double mid-week evictions – Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were eliminated from the how. The decision came as a shock for many fans and even for Donal and Vidhi, who did not expect them to be evicted at an early phase of the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht Heatbroken, Unable to Process Shocking Mid-Week Eviction as Fans Trend 'Bring Back Donal'

It so happened that housemates had to make a tough choice, and they mutually decided to evict Donal and Vidhi from the show. The decision came as a big shock for contestants' as well and some even went emotional. While Jay Bhanushali stated that he was the closest to Vidhi, Umar revealed that Vidhi was the only contestant of the Bigg Boss 15, he could trust. Both Vidhi and Donal too felt disheartened with their elimination.

Vidhi Pandya In Bigg Boss 15:

Vidhi Pandya In Bigg Boss 15:

During her stay inside the house, Vidhi Pandya made her points in the house and even gave out her opinions on the matter. However, she was not seen much until the controversial incident where Pratik Sehajpal broke the lock of the bathroom while she was taking a shower in a particular washroom. Even after the incident was kind of forgotten by the audience and other housemates alike, Vidhi brought the topic back when Jay had a fight with Pratik and abused him. Other than the incident, Vidhi did not make headlines on the show.

Donal Bisht In Bigg Boss 15:

Donal Bisht was declared as one of the most boring contestants’ of the Bigg Boss 15 house by the other contenders. She was also not seen being much active in the house and looked a weak contestant in comparison to Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, and Karan Kundrra. Though Donal showed full enthusiasm during the tasks, the inmates were of the opinion that she need to recharge her battery in a task given by the show.

When we ran a Twitter Poll and asked who among Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, Afsana Khan, and Ieshaan Sehgaal, the netizens gave the least amount of votes to Donal Bisht followed by Vidhi Pandya.



Donal and Vidhi were also given the 14th and 15th spot respectively by Farah Khan, who entered the house on Monday to show a mirror to all the contestants.

Your thoughts on double mid-week elimination?