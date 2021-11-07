Bigg Boss 15 Double Eviction: It will be a double dhamaka this Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar! Saturday’s episode saw Miesha Iyer’s eviction and now Sunday’s episode will show another contestant leaving the house as it will be a double eviction this week. After Miesha got eliminated, the netizens were predicting who the other contestant can be. Well, we can say that their predictions have come true as the Real Khabri confirmed on Twitter that Ieshaan Sehgaal has also got eliminated. The tweet read, “Exclusive and Confirmed As revealed Earlier of Double Eviction After #MieshaIyer now #IeshaanSehgaal is also Eliminated from the house”.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz dating Saba Khan?

Exclusive and Confirmed As revealed Earlier of Double Eviction After #MieshaIyer now #IeshaanSehgaal is also Eliminated from the house Retweet if Happy — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 6, 2021



Bigg Boss fans are not sad about the double eviction as the couple were not playing game. There were several celebrities who warned Ieshaan and Miesha to play individual games and not sit in corner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bhagyashree-Salman Recreate Dance on Maine Pyar Kiya’s Iconic Song ‘Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka’ –Watch

Miesha and Ieshaan were nominated this week along with Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat. Miesha and Ieshaan had made headlines with their displays of affection and confession of love on the show. As soon as Miesha’s name was announced on the show, Ieshaan held her showered with hugs and kisses. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Gets Jealous of Umar Riaz as he Lifts Tejasswi Prakash in His Arms

Ieshaan and Miesha made headlines after 7 days of the show. The audience and other contestants were surprised to see how can someone fall in love in 7 days and become this closer that they are showing their cozy moments in front of the camera. They didn’t just get intimate in a blanket, but also did a lip-lock. The audience was though not happy with Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgal’s relationship.

On Saturday, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian said that Miesha should be evicted and cited her lack of contribution to the show. Host Salman Khan talked about a double elimination and hinted that one more nominated contestant would be evicted on Sunday.

