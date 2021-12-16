Mumbai: The contestants inside Bigg Boss 15 house have tightened their seat belts and are participating in the Ticket To Finale task. While Rakhi Sawant has already become the first finalist of the show, the rest of the inmates are now fighting to become the second finalist of the season. However, amid all this, if reports are to be believed, there will be double eviction in the house soon and the contestants who are likely to bid adieu are Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale. There is also buzz that instead of Abhijit Bichukale, Shamita’s rakhi brother aka Rajiv Adatia might be evicted from the show as well. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.Also Read - 'Bas Ek Hi Hai Sacchai Ki Putli' Shamita Vs Tejasswi Gets Ugly After Abhijit Asked Devoleena For a Kiss

Meanwhile, Abhijit Bichukale has already been making headlines after he asked for a kiss from co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacherjee. "Tere liye kuch bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe (I'll do anything for you in exchange for a kiss)," Abhijit told Devoleena in a recent episode. However, the incident has created a massive storm inside the house. While Rashami Desai and Shamita Shetty can be seen standing in support of Abhijit; Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash can be seen lashing out at him.

Talking about Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh, his entry in the show was much awaited one. However, Ritesh's entry into the show also raised certain speculations with several people alleging that he is a 'fake husband.' It has also been revealed that Ritesh was earlier married to a lady named Snigdha Priya and also has a 6-year-old son from his first marriage.

