Bigg Boss 15 duration and contestants: Talks about the new season of Bigg Boss are on. While the makers are yet to finalise everything about the format of Bigg Boss 15, some details have started pouring out. As reported by an entertainment portal, the new season of the Salman Khan hosted show is going to run for six months, almost like how the last season panned out.

A report in Spotboye mentioned that the makers and the channel have got plans to cash in on the show for a whole half-year. And to make sure that the audience remains glued to the show and they don't have to depend on the same lot of contestants to provide entertainment, a new wild-card entry every week has been planned. This means that apart from the 13 contestants that will be entering the house, one person will be stepping inside every week as one gets eliminated.

The speculated list of contestants includes names like Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, and Neha Marda among others. While rumours were rife regarding Bhumika Chawla and Pearl V Puri entering the show as contestants but they denied the reports.

In the last season, the makers introduced the concept of challengers in the format and invited many contestants from the previous seasons to compete with the new faces on the show.

