It has been only 11 days to Bigg Boss 15 and we can see love birds Miesha Iyer And Ieshaan Sehgal going wild in the Salman Khan show. The audience and other contestants are surprised to see how can someone fall in love in 7 days and become this closer that they are showing their cozy moments in front of the camera. They didn't just get intimate in a blanket, but also did a lip-lock.

The audience is though not happy with Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgal. We ran a poll on Twitter asking if their relationship is fake or real and out of 122 votes, 78.7% claim they are FAKE. Rest 21.3% fans believe they are REAL.

Actually, Former Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar took to his YouTube channel to express his doubts over the new-found love story of Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal. In a tweet Andy claimed that it is clear that Miesha is playing a game while Ieshaan is just a "lost puppy". He tweeted, "#UmarRiaz is bang on Everyone can see #MeishaIyer is playing a game & #IshaanSehgal is a lost puppy! I love you in 7days 🤣 Today #Umar is finally killing it!"

The growing romance between Miesha and Ieshaan isn’t unknown to other housemates as well. Jay Bhanushali, in Monday’s episode, didn’t leave a chance to make fun of new lovebirds inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. He shared his feelings and that made everyone laugh. Jay said he never thought he’ll see a love story in the first week of the show.

