Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to social media and shared the news with fans. Vishal mentioned that he is asymptomatic and is completely fine. “I have tested positive for covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feeling completely okay. I have isolated myself and following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately,” Vishal Kotian wrote.Also Read - Kashmera Shah Blasts Karan Kundrra For Treating Girlfriend Tejasswi With 'Badtameezi' | Bigg Boss 15 Update

Just a few days back, there were reports of Vishal Kotian entering the Bigg Boss 15 house again as Shamita Shetty’s ‘connection’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla's Fans Call Umar Riaz's Eviction 'Karma' | Do You Know Why?

As the coronavirus has gripped the nation, several celebrities have been tested positive so far. Earlier today, Singh Arijit Singh and Four More Shots Please fame Maanvi Gagroo confirmed that they contracted the virus too. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. He issued a statement and mentioned that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself. “I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols,” the statement read. Also Read - Umar Riaz Evicted: Himanshi Khurana, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Other Celebs Who Are Disappointed