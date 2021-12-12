Mumbai: The Saturday Ka Vaar of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 was hosted by Farah Khan instead of Salman Khan. This was because Salman’s flight got delayed while he was returning to Riyadh following this Da-Bangg tour. While Farah Khan was on fire during the episode, she also introduced housemates to this season’s jail and asked them to choose one contestant for the same. With this, Rashami Desai became the first contestant of the season to get jail punishment. This after, majority of the housemates took her name and claimed that Rashami deserved it.Also Read - 'Tejasswi Does Not Need To Prove Her Friendship,' Manu Punjabi Lashes Out At Karan and Umar | Bigg Boss 15

However, Rashami's jail disappointed Farah Khan. She strongly opposed Rashami's punishment and said, "I am actually shocked that you all chose Rashami for the jail punishment. She was the one to actually stand by the victim during fights. I don't think Rashami deserves this punishment at all and it's ok as now the majority have taken Rashami's name so she will go to jail but she will get to perform all the tasks for the ticket to finale."

Apart from this, Farah Khan was also seen lashing out at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Yadav. She called their love story boring and asked them to step up their game. Farah also slammed Pratik Sehajpal and accused him for blaming Karan for everything. Farah went on to say that Pratik holds grudges and never let things go.

This is not the first time that Farah Khan was seen hosting Bigg Boss. She has repeatedly appeared as a guest on the show. Not just this, but Farah Khan also hosted Bigg Boss 8 when the season was extended and Salman Khan could not host due to some other commitments.

