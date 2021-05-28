Bigg Boss 15 contestant: The speculations regarding the contestants’ names for Bigg Boss 15 have already surfaced on social media. TV actor Neha Marda could just be the first confirmed contestant on the show this season. In her latest interview with a news portal, Neha revealed that she has been approached for Bigg Boss 15 and she’s now thinking of accepting the offer and ‘winning the show’. Also Read - Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Mohanlal's Show Suspended After TN Police Seals The Sets, Contestants Shifted to Hotel

Neha, who had worked in the popular Colors TV show Balika Vadhu as Gehna, is currently seen in Zee TV’s show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. While speaking to India Today recently, she revealed that she has been offered Bigg Boss a lot of times but she refused to participate thinking that she can’t live away from her family with a complete cut-off from the rest of the world. However, with the lockdown restrictions in place, she is getting to shoot away from her family in a strict bio bubble that requires her to stay disconnected from the rest of the world and live with limited means. Neha said that this has prepared her for her journey inside the Bigg Boss house. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Asks Shehnaaz Gill For Work, Pulls Her Leg in New Tweet

She was quoted as saying, “I am being offered Bigg Boss for the last four years and this year also I have received a call for Bigg Boss 15. Every year I refused to do the show thinking I won’t be able to do it. I thought I won’t be able to stay locked with no contact with anyone. I thought a show like Bigg Boss was not worth me but now the situation in which we are shooting feels like being on Bigg Boss.” Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Deletes The 'Depression' Post, Writes 'Million Words Would Not Bring You Back' For Late Brother

She explained the way she is currently living and working. Neha said, “Here we have phones but we are cut-off from the outside world. We have to adjust in limited means. Sometimes we are happy, sometimes sad. We even miss our families. We are shooting in a bio bubble so neither can we go out nor anyone from outside can meet us. It’s like a mini-trial for Bigg Boss house.” She added, “I think now after this experience if I go to Bigg Boss, I’ll be a strong contender. If I go on Bigg Boss, I can win the show.”

So, if everything goes fine, the viewers could see Neha entering the controversial house this year. The actor married Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agarwal in 2012. Her debut TV show was Saath Rahega Always on Sahara One. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!