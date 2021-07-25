Bigg Boss 15 First Contestant Confirmed: TV actor Arjun Bijlani has become the first confirmed contestant of the upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. As per the ETimes report, Arjun was going back and forth on his remuneration before signing the show. Now, he has locked the deal. A source close to the development told ETimes, “He is satisfied with his remuneration, plus he has made up his mind that yes he would be staying away from his family for a few more months. It wasn’t easy for him to do the same in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ but then as both the shows in question are big tickets to visibility and popularity, he decided to go ahead with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ too.”Also Read - Karan Johar Turns Host For Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens Troll Makers For Roping In The Filmmaker, Call It 'Worst Decision'

Earlier, speaking with Indian Express, he admitted that he has been offered Bigg Boss 15. He said, "I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don't know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There's still a lot of time for that show."

As per the speculations, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants list includes Aditya Narayan, Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK's Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar will premiere on August 8 and the show will seamlessly move into Colors with the launch of Bigg Boss season 15 with Salman Khan as the host. Bigg Boss 15 is expected to hit the TV screens on September 19.