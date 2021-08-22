Mumbai: While Bigg Boss OTT is underway, the makers of the controversial reality show have dropped a new teaser of Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.Also Read - Vishal Aditya Singh's FIRST EVER Reaction On Recreating 'Pan Scene' In Khatron Ke Khiladi and If It Was 'Funny or Not' | Exclusive

In the teaser, Salman Khan can be seen wandering around in a jungle as he meets a tree that can sing. He names this tree as 'Vishwasuntree' and starts singing along with it. One must not miss that this tree is none other than legendary actor Rekha.

Reportedly, the makers of the show have roped in Rekha to appear in the show as the voice of the 'Tree of Fortune' and introduce the selected contestants from Bigg Boss OTT after six weeks in front of Salman Khan.

After lending her voice for Bigg Boss 15, Rekha praised the show and called it a ‘crash course of life’. “Bigg Boss is a very ‘nayaab’ show, that has all drama, action, fun and thrill and what’s more, you get a crash course of life itself. And if one is patient and resilient, one will evolve to be one’s best self! What could be better poetic justice than that,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT is being streamed on Voot and is being hosted by Karan Johar. Contestants who are locked inside the house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Millind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. The OTT version of the show will continue for six weeks, after which the show will transfer to television where it will be hosted by Salman Khan.

