Mumbai: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is all set to begin from October 2. Days ahead of the show's grand premiere, fans are excited to know who will be locked inside the house. While several speculations are being made about the contestants' list, the makers of the show dropped a new poster revealing a major twist.

Three former winners of different seasons of the show – Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will also be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. Yes, the new season of the controversial reality show has different tribes with contestants living in it. These tribes will be led by the three former Bigg Boss winners.

In simple words, the housemates will be divided into three teams, that of Rubina, Gauahar and Shweta. This is a little similar to the concept of seniors from the last season. In Bigg Boss 14, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and late actor Sidharth Shukla entered the house as 'toofani seniors' for a few weeks.

Colors TV shared the update and wrote, “Jald hi hone tribes reveal, Jinme se aapko chunna hoga apna favourite tribe. So stay tuned!”

Meanwhile, the official contestants’ list has not been announced so far. However, it is being speculated that Nidhi Bhanushali, Reem Sameer, Simba Nagpal, Neha Marda, Sanaya Irani, Amit Tandon, Anusha Dandekar, Disha Vakani, Tina Dutta, Mohsin Khan, Mahika Sharma and Manav Gohil will be locked up inside the house. Salman Khan will be hosting Bigg Boss 15 from October 2.

