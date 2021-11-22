Mumbai: The Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 intensified the fight between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. This after laughter queen Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa’s entered the house as a special guest and asked Pratik about the contestant who does not deserve to be in the show. Pratik named Karan Kundrra and said, “Bahut bal ka prayog ho gaya hai (He has been using force and it is enough).” This irked Karan who gives an open challenge to Pratik saying, “Haan kiya maine bal ka prayood, ukhaad le jo ukhaad sakta hai (Yes I used force, do whatever you can do).”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's Ex Anushka Dandekar Reveals Why She Will Never Enter The Show

While the episode saw the mega-fight between Pratik and Karan, former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has also commented on the same. Following the episode, Gauahar took to Twitter calling Karan a ‘bully’. She also alleged that Karan was provoking Pratik and questioned Bigg Boss for taking no action against him. “Hey biggboss, isn’t provocation a part of violence too???? I really like Karan Kundra, but today he was just a bully! An absolute bully! N no action from biggboss. #bb15 le lagaya haath , le di gaali , le kara bal ka prayog …. Waah ! Biggboss kya sab chalta hai???” she wrote. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar Praise Rajiv Adatia, Say 'You Are Not An Underdog'

Hey biggboss , isn’t provocation a part of violence too ???? I really like Karan Kundra , but today he was just a bully ! An absolute bully ! N no action from biggboss . #bb15 le lagaya haath , le di gaali , le kara bal ka prayog …. Waah ! Biggboss kya sab chalta hai ??? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 21, 2021

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's Fierce Avatar Amid Ugly Fight With Pratik Sehajpal Leaves Rakhi Sawant Stunned

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale have entered the show as wild card contestants.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.