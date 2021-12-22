Bigg Boss 15 gossip: Actor Shamita Shetty has faced a lot of criticism and allegations in the Bigg Boss 15 house. After being shamed for her age and being a sibling of a famous personality, the actor was shamed for her presence in the film industry. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Abhijit Bichukale, who recently behaved inappropriately with Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the house, ended up shaming Shamita for not doing any film lately. The wild card contestant told Rakhi Sawant that he doesn’t believe in making personal comments against someone but he would not stay silent when he is being called ‘stupid’ in the house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Here's How Much Rakhi Sawant is Earning Per Week?

The argument ensued after Shamita told Abhijit that his words don't make sense to anyone in the house and people just pretend to understand and entertain him. Abhijit began by discussing the latest task with Rakhi Sawant. He could be seen saying, "When Bigg Boss announced the next anchor for the task will be someone else, I knew my name would be taken. There's no one better than me." Shamita, who was sitting near him, added to the conversation and said, "I have a question – do you think before speaking or do you do so just randomly, for the sake of entertainment? Because you are so funny, and you sound stupid."

The actor continued to say, "We all listen to you, but do not pay heed to it. I have been in this industry for 21 years, (pointing towards Rakhi) and she has been here for the same time. All of us in this house know what we are doing. You are not the only one who knows how to play the game. This is my third Bigg Boss. She (Rakhi) has been here so many times."

Shamita added, “Every day you give this gyan. Bigg Boss must be laughing at you. If you are saying this for the sake of entertainment it is great, else you know that you sound stupid.”

Justifying that he is an entertainer of the house, Abhijit, who got pissed with Shamita’s statements against him, then told Rakhi: “Is it not great that I am entertaining? I take that as a compliment. What has she done here for the past 20 years? She did not get any work after Zeher. Did I mention anything of that sort since I came (to Bigg Boss 15)? Something happens to Shamita when Shilpa’s name is taken. Raj Kapoor made a great film, Joker. I am the joker of this house and it is a great compliment for me. If I lose it, I can become Ziddi. Remember how Sunny Deol pulled off the arms of his opponents?”

Shamita has often been trolled for giving special treatment inside the house. The actor is mocked for eating only gluten-free food. She has also been accused of using her star status to establish a powerful position in the house. What do you think of Abhijit’s statements against Shamita?