Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 has been struggling for TRP ever since the beginning of this season. While the ticket to finale task is already underway, makers are all set for the grand finale of the show as well. If reports are to be believed, the tentative grand finale date for Bigg Boss 15 is January 16, 2022. However, there is no official confirmation on this so far.

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss_Tak Tentative GRAND FINALE DATE of #BiggBoss15 is 16th January 2022 Predict the TOP2 name in comments#BB15WithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Colors TV also took to social media and shared a promo announcing the replacement for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. The weekend slot of the controversial reality show will be taken over by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty's show Hunarbaaz. On the weekdays, Bigg Boss 15 will be replaced by Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan which will telecast at 10:30 PM from January 24. The show is the third season of the popular franchise Ishq Mein Marjawan which starred Arjun Bijlani-Nia Sharma in season one and Rrahul Sudhir-Helly Shah in season two.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, contestants who have already won the ‘Ticket To Finale’ are Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Abhijeet Bichukale are still fighting to enter the finale week.

