Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Day 1: Rashami Desai once again lost her chance to win the Bigg Boss trophy as she got evicted in the Saturday episode of the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. Host Salman Khan welcomed the contestants' mothers on the stage after which he told them all that one of them will get evicted and see their mom outside. The task got announced at the end of which Rashami got evicted. She broke into tears as she realised how she once again reached so close to winning the trophy and got eliminated in the grand finale episode.

The top five contestants who are still in the game and are fighting for the trophy are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. The grand finale episode will be continued tomorrow, Sunday, January 30. The Bigg Boss 15 winner will be announced in the episode tomorrow by none other than the superstar host himself.

Currently, the fight seems tough as Shamita's friends and family have gone big on promotions while Tejasswi's followers have taken over social media with all kinds of hashtags in her name. Karan, who was one of the most favourite contestants since day one, is also running big for the trophy. Both Nishant and Prateek have impressed the audience with their sincerity and efforts in the game and have emerged as strong contestants this season. It will be interesting to see who lifts the trophy at the end of the episode tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the grand finale episode on Sunday will be studded with a special tribute performance by Shehnaaz Gill to late winner Sidharth Shukla. A promo from tomorrow’s episode has made the fans emotional. It shows Shehnaaz breaking down as she meets Salman on stage and they both share an emotional moment remembering Sidharth. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!