Bigg Boss 15 grand finale: Choreographer Nishant Bhat took the big suitcase of money and pushed himself out of the Grand Finale race. Nishant decided to take the Rs 10 lakh cash over the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. This left four contestants fighting for the trophy – Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Pratik Sehajpal. The Rs 10 lakh amount that Nishant chose over the trophy will be deducted from the prize money of the winner who was earlier expected to take home a sum of Rs 50 lakh.

Nishant was one of the most popular contestants this season. He had entered the show after participating in Bigg Boss OTT with Shamita and Pratik. Nishant impressed the audience with his sincerity and played a dignified game. During his stay inside the house, he built a few new bonds while his friendship with Pratik and Shamita remained the highlight. Many reports have suggested that Nishant will soon appear on a dance reality show as one of the judges and he's absolutely happy with his decision and journey on Bigg Boss 15.

Oh god nishu yeahh can someone more chill than him just love him for this #NishantBhat #NishantSquad KHAMBA PARTY WITH NISHANT pic.twitter.com/4zf0Wef6sm — khushverse #ProudOfYouNishant #NishantSquad (@khushverse) January 30, 2022

Nishaaaaaant ❤️ OMG my mood instantly got lifted up seeing him He’s looking so good man !!! He’s so fun to watch#NishantBhat #NishantSquad @TheNishantBhat pic.twitter.com/7WJqHVYWbi — ✨ (@NishantBhatFC) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, a tough fight is expected between Shamita, Karan and Tejasswi to win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. While Tejasswi is winning in the India.com Twitter poll, Shamita has won the poll about the most dignified player in the game. Karan’s fans are leaving no stone unturned in declaring him as the winner of the show while Pratik’s fans are all in awe of his terrific journey in the show. Who do you think is winning the trophy this season? Watch this space for all the live updates on Bigg Bos 15!