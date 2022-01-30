Bigg Boss 15 top three contestants: Bigg Boss 15 fans gear up for the live voting that will take place during the finale episode before the winner is declared. Among the top five – Nishant Bhat chose to take the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, and Shamita Shetty finished at number 4. In a new twist, Deepika Padukone, who entered the house to promote her new movie Gehraiyaan, also took Shamita along with her as they stepped out of the house. This left the audience to choose their winner from Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Nishant Bhat Celebrates After Choosing Rs 10 Lakh Over Trophy | Viral Pics-Videos

All the three contestants have got their fans to vote for them as host Salman Khan announced a few minutes of live voting for the three. Interestingly, Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner in india.com Twitter Poll that we ran for 24 hours. Both Karan and Tejasswi have entertained the viewers with not just their individual games but also with their chemistry inside the house. The two have now become a solid couple and it will be interesting to see how their relationship goes ahead from here as they end their Big Boss 15 journey today.

Watch this space for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 15!