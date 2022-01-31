Bigg Boss 15 grand finale shocking update: Karan Kundrra gets evicted from Bigg Boss 15 after Shamita Shetty, leaving Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash as the top two contestants in the grand finale episode. In the India.com Twitter poll, the audience declared Tejasswi Prakash the winner and it will now be interesting to see if that result also gets translated in the voting today.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shamita Shetty Evicted, Live Voting For Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal

Earlier in the grand finale episode, Nishant Bhat chose to take Rs 10 lakh prize money over the trophy and exited the house, leaving Tejasswi, Shamita, Karan and Pratik as the top four contestants of the season. Later, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa entered the house to take Shamita out of the house. As she met Salman and thanked her audience, she also broke down. Shamita said she has played with dignity and she would want Pratik to win the show from here.

Both Tejasswi and Pratik celebrated as they entered the top two and bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 15 house for the one last time. Pratik's entry into the top two also made his fans highlight on social media how he just beat his own mentor in a reality show. Karan was roped in as Pratik's mentor in a dating reality show called Love School on MTV a few years back. From there to here on Bigg Boss 15, the fans are truly elated and excited to celebrate Pratik's successful journey.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the two finalists and it will be interesting to see if a woman once again lifts the Bigg Boss 15 trophy or if Pratik does the unthinkable and ends his journey like a true winner. Watch this space for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 15!