Bigg Boss Season 15 is now in its commencement week and the grand finale is just a few days away. There has been a lot of air around who will lift this season's trophy and we're here to clear it out for you. Out of the seven contestants competing in the finale week, Nishant Bhat is the most deserving of all, and here's why:

True-hearted towards the show: Nishant Bhat has been true-hearted and loyal towards the show since day 1. He has shown his loyalty towards the Bigg Boss franchise since his time on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 which ultimately assisted him in securing the position of 1st Runner Up.

Played like a winner till the end: Nishant has been one of the strongest contestants of the Season. He has been using his wit and emotions in a completely balanced manner making him strategically reach to finale week.

A task master like never before: Nishant has time and again proven that he is here for the show and has been doing everything in his power with utmost sincerity for the Tasks to be completed. From chillies being shoved into his mouth to sacrificing his much-deserved Ticket to Finale, he’s done it all which makes him the Ultimate #TaskMaster. Even in the ongoing last task of the season, Nishant is giving his 100% and is leading the points table.

The one and only entertainment factor: Nishant, who is known for his choreography kick starts every morning with a dancing foot ahead making the morning routines of the contestants entertaining. He also has choreographed all the dance performances showcased by the contestants over the season. Apart from dancing, the ‘Teen Panch Karna’ and his intricate face paintings are some of his subtle forms of entertainment. The latter recently became the no. 1 entertainer of the house beating the queen of entertainment Rakhi Sawant.

Relatable: Nishant remained simple when it came to fashion throughout the season. He also talked about partying, Goa Trip, and most importantly about his iconic ‘Khamba’. All this has made the audience relate to the entertainer on a personal level and has garnered lots of love and support for the same.

The one with the guts to call spade a spade: Nishant has always had a strong point of view since day 1. He is someone who has set his loyalties and priorities have and stayed true to them and doesn’t change them according to the circumstances. There have been times where it has cost Nishant his friendships because of his ability to call spade a spade.

Nishant’s journey so far in the game has been one of the toughest amongst all and yet he has managed to make it so far in the game. Whatever the outcome of the Grand Finale is Nishant has successfully garnered lots of love from his fans for his personality.

— this is a press release