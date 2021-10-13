Bigg Boss 15 Highlight: Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer’s love story has become the talk of the town as the duo was seen getting intimate inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. But now, it looks like that all is not well between the couple. In the latest promo shared by Colors, Ieshaan seems upset with Miesha and talks to her about Pratik. He can be heard saying that she is giving reason to people to laugh at them and said that she had an ‘affair’ with Pratik in the past.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz Pens Support For Brother Umar Riaz After He Gets Injured In a Task

He said, "Aap logo ko mauka dere ho hum par hasne ke liye. Voh bhi uss ladke ke saath jiske saath aapka kuch pehle tha..affair reh chukka hai."

Miesha defended by saying that 'Kuch nahi tha (there was nothing)" and added that she and Pratik were only friends. The promo shows Miesha hugging Pratik and it seems like Ieshaan has a problem with Miesha's closeness with Pratik. Miesha gets hurt by Ieshaan's statement as he is doubting her with Pratik. She asks him to 'Shut Up' and said that she doesn't want to hear even a word. She further goes on to abuse Ieshaan for the incident.

Earlier, Ieshaan and Miesha were seen getting all cosy at all corners of the house.

Meanwhile, The contestants will be divided into two teams for the task. Team Tiger including Jay, Vishal, Tejasswi and Akasa and the second team Plant has Karan, Umar, Miesha, and Vidhi. Shamita Shetty, who is the first captain of the house, becomes the ‘sanchalak’ of the task. The task was important to all the contestants as the winner of it will get a direct entry in the main house. As the task begins, Team Tigger wins the first task and the second round is won by Team Plant. However, it looked like Shamita was partial to team Tiger as she is close with Vishal, who belongs to Team Plant. Hence, she declared that no one has won the round. Her decision irked Team Plant and slams Shamita for being ‘unfair’.

Later, Miesha abused the other team and it did not go well with Ieshan and he tried to make her understand that she should not abuse. However, she told him that this the way she is and he can decide if he wants to stay with her or else he is free to go. Ieshaan gets shocked by Miesha’s statement.