Mumbai: The budding romance between Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer in Bigg Boss 15 is visible to all and is making headlines all over. In the recent episode, Ieshaan Sehgal was seen expressing his feelings to Miesha Iyer. While the duo shared a cozy moment, Ieshaan informs Miesha that he likes her and adds, "Pata nahi yrr uss din jab tu roye na, tune mujhe khatam kar diya (The day you cried, you killed me)."

In a recent promo shared by Colors TV, housemates can be seen teasing Miesha and Ieshaan over their budding romance. "Pehle Miesha dukhi raha karti thi, aab Miesha khush rehti hai. Main upar wale se dua karunga ke tum aise hi chumbak ki tarah chipke raho (Miesha used to be sad earlier, but now she stays happy. I wish that you both stick to each other like a pair of magnet)," Jay Bhanushali says. Karan Kundrra also teased them saying they can sleep on the same bed. Even Donal Bisht adds, "Aap dono ek plate mein hi toh khate ho (you guys eat in the same plate)."

Earlier, housemates teased Umar Riaz and Tajasswi Prakash after they were seen getting close to one another during a task. Housemates called them a couple.

Meanwhile, all the junglewasis (Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali) are nominated this week for elimination. Bigg Boss had himself nominated all contestants after Pratik Sehajpak turned violent inside the house and damaged the house’s property.

