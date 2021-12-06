Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bigg Boss 15 had a lot of fighting and commotion in the house ever since the wild cards entered the house. Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan episode on Sunday did not go well for actor and housemate Shamita Shetty. After the actor fainted, she moved out of the house to seek medical assistance, and now that she is back, there have been numerous insulting statements directed at her. She had an unpleasant war of words with Abhijit Bichukale and things got heated up.Also Read - 'Stop Defaming Doctor Umar,' Fans Allege After Salman Khan Calls Him a 'Violent Doctor' | Bigg Boss 15

Shamita claims he's used terms like "k*****" and that she's lost her cool multiple times because of it. Rashmi Desai also came in Shamita's support claiming that Abhijit speaks in a very unacceptable and disgraceful manner. Abhijit lost his temper and stated she teases him about his last name. "Aisi ladkiyon ko mein jutti pe rakhta hun (I keep such girls under my shoes)," said Bichukale. The rest of the housemates rushed over to him and told him to be quiet. Salman Khan becomes enraged and tells everyone to calm down. "I will leave the show," Shamita responds. "I don't want to live in this house with a man like this."

Take a look:

Salman Khan, then made it clear to Shamita that Abhijit Bichukale had not called her any names. When she insisted that he did, the presenter claimed that Abhijit only stated things in front of him, but that "you have also said all of these things." When they clashed again in front of show presenter Salman Khan, Shamita eventually chose to apologise.

Watch out for this space for updates on Bigg Boss 15!