Bigg Boss 15 Latest Update: Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most-awaited and most popular shows of the year. Many names have been speculated that might get locked up inside the house. The latest name to get added to the list is singer-actor Amit Tandon. Revealing about being offered the show, he told Pinkvilla, “Nothing has been confirmed, so I can’t say yes or no. They offer the show every year, but at the end who they finalise they never reveal.”Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Big Update: Not Sidharth Shukla, But Karan Johar To Host Reality Show On Voot

He further said that he is keen to be part of the show. He added, “If you ask me personally, then this is the first time in a long time that I am mentally prepared, that I would like to test those waters. Because I am quite impulsive, and it would be interesting for me too. I am open to doing it, and I am a fan of the show. At the same time, I feel that I would be very interesting (on the show) too. Matlab rounga bhi aur rulaunga bhi (I will cry and make others cry too), you’ll get to see both the emotions. I am sure I will have my emotional moments as well.” Also Read - Salman Khan Laughs At Trolls Claiming He Has a Wife, 17-Year-Old Daughter In Dubai: 'These People Are Too Well Informed'

Amit further talked about the show going digital. He said, “I think the channel is presently focused on the OTT platform (version). There I think they are not really taking any major celebs, and are looking at a lot more newcomers. I could be wrong too. They are not really looking at having established people in the initial stages. For most celebrities, I think they are looking at getting them on to the actual show.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Guest List: Asha Bhosle, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Karan Johar And Others To Grace The Show

Recently, the makers dropped the first promo of Bigg Boss 15 OTT. Salman can be seen in the promo bursting with joy as he warns the audience to gear up for the craziest and most sensational season ever. He said that the ‘Janta’ factor will be Over The Top by giving the common man, the uncommon power. The show promises a unique experience with a lot of drama, entertainment, and deeper engagements with the contestants locked inside the house.

On Saturday, Karan Johar confirmed that he will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT. Confirming the news with IANS, he said, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be over-the-top.”

According to reports, the preparation of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss has already begun and Omung Kumar has started working on the house design. It is being said that the season will have a mix of contestants. Reports also stated that celebrities and commoners will be locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

As per the speculations, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants list includes Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant.