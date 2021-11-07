Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz, who became the captain of the house this week is rumoured to be dating Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan. Saba was part of season 12 of the controversial reality TV show and she had entered the show with her sister Somi Khan. Umar is Asim Riaz’s elder brother, who is a surgeon by profession.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bhagyashree-Salman Recreate Dance on Maine Pyar Kiya’s Iconic Song ‘Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka’ –Watch

ETimes quoted a source saying, "Umar and Saba have known each other since the time Asim was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Later, they collaborated on the song Gunaah Karde, where they got along really well. Since then, they have been close to each other. Umar's family also knows Saba and they share a good bond with her."

"The crew on the sets of the music video first observed their chemistry. The source says, "They made a good pair and their chemistry was sizzling while they were shooting for the song," the source said.

Saba recently posted a video recently on her Instagram handle, showing her support for Umar.

Hailing from Jaipur, Saba started her career in the hospitality industry before she moved to Mumbai to enter showbiz. She was a part of the song Jatt Yamla with Manish Goplani and after this song, she collaborated with Umar on Gunaah Karde.