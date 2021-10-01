Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2. While fans are excited to know who will be locked in the controversial reality show, here’s a new name to the contestant list of Salman Khan’s show. Television actor and host Jay Bhanushali will also be entering Bigg Boss 15 house. Interestingly, Jay appeared as a guest on the 12th and 13th seasons of the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz Enters Salman Khan's Show, Seeks Support From Fans | Watch

As per a report in the Times of India, Jay was finalised just a day before contestants were supposed to enter the show. The report cited a source who claims, “We were looking for a couple of popular TV actors and the deal with Jay materialised just a day before the contestants had to go inside the house.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Is Going To Witness These Major Changes In Upcoming Season: Details Inside

Jay Bhanushali has worked in several TV shows including Kyunki Saas Bhu Kabhi Bahu thi, Kayamath and Kairi. He has also participated in several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Nach Baliye 5, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. The actor also made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Hate story 2.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan shot the premiere episode on September 30 in Mumbai’s Film City. Apart from Jay Bhanushali, other contestants who will be entering Bigg Boss 15 house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal.

