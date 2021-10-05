Bigg Boss 15 Highlight: In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Vishwasundari tree announced a new task to the jungle praanis who are supposed to make their way into the house by finding the path. Bigg Boss announced in a scroll that as quickly they will enter the house, it will be good for them as contestants inside the house – Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhatt, will not be nominated until they are inside the house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Ready to Live With Anusha Dandekar Again if She Enters as a Wild Card Entry

During the task, Pratik is ruining the chances of other contestants to get an entry into the house by destroying the map. This led to a major breakout between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik where the former called the latter ‘Tommy’. At one point in the game, Jay lost his cool and declared, “Collar pakda, game over wahaan pe. Uske baad koi rules nahi hai mere liye (It is game over as soon as you hold my collar. There are no rules for me after that).” As Pratik and Jay came close to the blows, other contestants tried to separate them. Jay in anger also shouts ‘Game Over’. Jay continued, “Mereko yehi language mein bahar milna, main tereko bataunga (Try using this same language with me outside Bigg Boss, I will set you straight).” Also Read - Shamita Shetty Breaks Silence on Raj Kundra’s Arrest in Porn Case: I Was Unfortunately Been Heavily Trolled For No Fault Of Mine

Karan Kundrra also warned Pratik that he was the only contestant getting physically aggressive with other contestants but he kept defending himself.

The fight gets so ugly that the viewers also witnessed the damage of the Bigg Boss 15 house as one can see the crack on a glass wall.

