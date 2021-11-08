Mumbai: With each passing day, the temperature inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is increasing. In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian will be seen indulging in a heated argument. The recent promo shares a glimpse of the same. It shows that a major fight breaks out between Jay and Vishal. While the reason for their argument is not known, Jay can be seen telling Vishal that nobody likes him in the house. “Tu sabke muhh lag raha hai, koi tujhe yaha pe pasand nahi karta (You are talking to everyone, nobody likes you in the house),” Jay tells Vishal. Vishal is also heard commenting on Jay’s character. “Tere character se baas aa rahi hai (Your character stinks),” he says.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Afsana's Fiance Saajz Slams Shamita-Vishal For 'Provoking' Her, Says 'She Is Bound To React Like This'

Following this, Jay goes on to say, "Abhi tak hai na, main ignore kar raha tha. Agar tujhe yeh hi chahiye toh chalo khulle mein atte hai phir (I have been ignoring for now, but if this is what you want, let's do it)."

A glimpse of Jay and Vishal’s heated argument:



In another promo, Bigg Boss can be seen punishing contestants for breaking house rules. While Bigg Boss slams Shamita Shetty for speaking in English, he further accuses Afsana for sleeping during the daytime. Punishing the housemates, Bigg Boss announces that they will be forbidden from the essential ration for the coming week.

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat recently entered the show as wild card contestants. Both, Neha and Raqesh were also part of Bigg Boss OTT which concluded before Bigg Boss 15. Apart from this, the Weekend Ka Vaar saw double eviction this time with Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer walking out of the house.