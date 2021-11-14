Mumbai: The Sunday Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 will welcome Kartik Aaryan. The actor will be seen promoting his upcoming movie Dhamaka. However, during the episode, Kartik Aryan will also enter the Bigg Boss house for a task. He will be seen asking contestants to reduce the TRP block from a contestant whom they feel has underperformed and to place it on the other deserving candidate. To this, Jay Bhanushali and Simba Nagpal will be seen increasing Nishant’s TRP blocks. These contestants will also mention that Nishant is a perfect blend of drama, loyalty and entertainment.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty Leaves House Due To Medical Reasons? Here's What We Know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishant Bhat (@nishantbhat85)

Also Read - 'Chugalkhor Se Zyada Fattu Hai', Neha Bhasin Steps Up Attack On Karan Kundrra During Weekend Ka Vaar

Needless to say, Nishant is that one contestant who has hardly received any hatred or negative backlash from the viewers. Fans have repeatedly praised his game and have mentioned that he is perhaps one of the most entertaining contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Lauds Simba For Being Calm and Composed, Says 'Yeh Apne Liye Stand Leta Hai'

Meanwhile, during the same task, Neha Bhasin will also be seen tagging Tejasswi Prakash as ‘boring’. “Sahi galat ki phehchaan inko bilkul nahi hai. She is boring for me,” Neha tells Kartik Aryan. This upsets Tejasswi who goes on to say that Neha is ‘annoying’ her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.