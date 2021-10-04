Mumbai: Just a day after the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15, the temperature inside the house is increasing. In the recent episode, we saw an ugly war of words between two contestants – Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal. They got into a heated argument over the hygiene in the house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Jay Bhanushali, Age-Shames Him

Jay Bhanushali asked Pratik Sehajpal to watch his tone and said, "Mere se tone tu sambhal ke rakh. (Watch out your tone while talking to me)" While Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra also backed Jay Bhanushali, Nishant Bhat took Pratik's side.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced that all the contestants have to turn in their belongings except for the essentials. However, this leads to a massive argument between Vidhi and Afsana. While Vidhi asked everyone to follow the orders, Afsana lost her control and lased out at Afsana. "Tu hoti kaun hai mujhe bolne waali? (Who are you to tell me what to do?)" Afsana shouted. Vidhi also lost her control and what followed was an ugly war of words between the two.

With these minor scuffles on day 2, one thing is sure, Bigg Boss 15 will surely get some bigger dose of entertainment in the coming days.

Contestants who are locked in Bigg Boss 15 house are Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali.

