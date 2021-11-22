Mumbai: Actor and wife of television star Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij has been constantly supporting her husband while he is locked in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Once again, Mahhi Vij took to her official Instagram account and shares a cryptic post, supporting her husband. Maahi talked about how people may destroy one’s image but will not be able to take away the good deeds. “People may destroy your image, stain your personality but they cannot take away your good deeds because no matter how they describe you, you’ll still be admired by those who know you really better,” she wrote.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Upset Bharti Singh Leaves The Show, Praises Rajiv Adatia

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Mahhi's post and expressed support for Jay. Aarti Singh wrote, "Well @mahhivij most simple saying but means so much kutte bhuakte hain aur hathi chup chaap apne rasste jata . Let people talk … we know who we are."

Apart from this, Mahhi also shared a video in which her daughter Tara can be seen kissing her daddy Jay’s picture. The video will surely melt your heart.

Meanwhile, a press conference was held inside the house in which media personnel decided to keep Jay Bhanushali to be one of the top 5 contestants. Apart from this, Jay will also be seen indulging into a massive fight with Vishal Kotian in the upcoming episode.