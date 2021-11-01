Bigg Boss 15 will see some serious discussions ahead of Diwali where Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, Bigg Boss 7 and 13 contestants Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena, and Rashami Desai would be coming and giving their opinions to the contestants. A promo has been shared by the channel where Kamya slams each and every contestant for their game tactics. Starting from Ieshaan Sehgal and Miera Iyer, Kamya said ‘Aap toh side mein bethke chumma chaati karte ho, Rajiv ke aane se aap atleast dikh toh rahe ho (You guys are always seen doing kisses and hugs in the corner, due to Rajiv, you are seen in the game).Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra –Tejasswi Prakash's Relationship is Not Genuine, Says Akasa Singh

Kamya then slams Shamita Shetty that she is being fake all the time. She is conscious, Kamya says Vishal ke sath rishte na nibhaye (Don’t make any bond with Vishal just play game, don’t use relationships). Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Loses His Calm With Tejasswi Prakash, Says ‘Don’t have this thing with me, madam’

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Did Salman Khan Tease Katrina Kaif About Vicky Kaushal on Bigg Boss 15?

Rashami, who also entered the house, took Tejasswi’s class by asking her, “Tum jeetne aayi ho ya aise hi chalti gaadi mein baithne aayi ho?” Tejasswi responded that she doesn’t need to react to everything. Rashmi remarked on Karan, “Hum jahan kuch expect karte hain, aap ekdum se gayab ho jaate ho.” Whereas Jay received sharp jabs from Rashami and Gautam, “Torture ho raha hai na bohot?” Gautam asked Jay. The latter replied, “Haan. End tak hoga!” Gautam retorted, “Speak less, do more!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Watch this space for more updates.