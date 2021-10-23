Mumbai: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 began with a huge drama in the house. The contestants were asked to tag Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Jay Bhanushali as ‘100% Original’, ’50:50′ and ‘100% Fake’. While six out of ten housemates tagged Karan Kundrra as 100 original, Jay Bhanushali was called the ‘100% Fake’ contestant in the Bigg Boss 15 house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Was Right In Talking About Vishal To Jay | India.com Twitter Poll

While several contestants tagged Jay as 100% Fake, it was Pratik Sehajpal's turn that raised the temperature in the house. Expressing disappointment over Jay's stubbornness during the prize money task, Pratik called him fake. It soon turned out to be a massive argument between the duo. Afsana Khan and Nishant Bhat also agreed with Pratik. Later, Jay told the show's host Salman Khan, "Yahan par mujhse bhi zyada kahi zyada fake log hai (There are several people who are more fake than I am)."

For the unversed, Jay Bhanushali was determined to win the full prize money and for the same, he was not allowing any contestants to win the task. "The amount is a big amount for me. This past year has made me value money and it is against my principle to see money getting deducted from the winner's prize money whoever the winner might be. I can even give up Tara's dress if I was asked to. But I can't let money go," Jay had said during the task.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, and Simba Nagpal are nominated for eviction this week. It will be interesting to see who gets eliminated from the show.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.