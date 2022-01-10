Bigg Boss 15 update: Things between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash don’t seem to be turning so well as the Grand Finale nears in Bigg Boss 15. The whole criticism that Karan is receiving for not treating Tejasswi right in this relationship has impacted him a lot, especially after his friend and fellow housemate – Umar Riaz – has gotten evicted from the Bigg Boss house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's Fans Attack Geeta Kapur After She Says 'Aggression Is His Inherit Nature'

As shown in the new promo after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan breaks down following a new argument with Tejasswi. The latter tries to make him feel better after Umar's exit and tells him that she's there with him to which he reacts aggressively, folds his hands and says she has to make a decision about their relationship. Tejasswi also tells him that he and Umar have never made her feel secure that annoys him even more.

Karan also says that he has never been this humiliated in his life before and tells Tejasswi that she should stop making everything about her. “If you are giving me this bulls*** that you’ve done everything to make me feel secure…’ Tejasswi tells Karan as he breaks down. She storms out from there. The actor then says ‘Apni family ke alawa koi kisi ka nahi hota dekh liya… (Except your family, no one really cares about you…).”

Karan and Tejasswi are two of the most popular and strong contestants inside the Bigg Boss house this season. Their relationship has made it difficult for people to choose one but lately, Karan has been at the receiving end of a lot of flak for the way he behaves with Tejasswi which just make the entire equation looks nothing more than a toxic relationship. What do you think of the future of their relationship? Watch this space for all the latest Bigg Boss 15 updates!