Bigg Boss 15: The controversial reality TV, Bigg Boss is not just about OTT drama, the house also gives a chance for romance to bloom in every season. A new love story is erupting in the new season of Bigg Boss, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond is gaining much attention on the show. Now, in a new promo, Karan can be seen confessing his feelings for Tejasswi.

The Colours TV on Instagram shared the latest promo in which Karan can be heard saying, "(Tejasswi)She came and scolded me yesterday. I want someone who doesn't make me feel lonely. I wish Teja was OMG." He further adds: "I like her. She is going to be a tough nut to crack but I will take what I want."

Earlier, a video came out where Akasa Singh is seen talking with Karan Kundrra. She says that someone seems to have a crush on you. Karan Kundrra says there is nothing from that side but I feel like I have a crush. He says that she is a good girl and extremely cute as a person.

While few fans are rooting for #TejRan, there are a few fans who are claiming that they are faking it for the show.

Watch out for this episode for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!