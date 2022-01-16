Mumbai: The recent episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw a massive argument between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. It all started after Pratik called Tejasswi stupid following which Karan Kundrra jumped in between. “You are constantly calling her stupid, please go and use this language with your sister and mother,” Karan said and added, “Teri maa stupid”. While Karan kept repeating, his words left netizens upset and disappointed.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Has a Boyfriend Named Krish Outside The House? Brother Pratik Clarifies

Several people took to Twitter slamming Karan Kundrra and asking why to drag somebody’s family member in midst of an argument. Even former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan took to Twitter and bashed Karan for calling Pratik’s mother stupid. She called Karan’s words shameful and also questioned Tejasswi Prakash for supporting him. “Pratik has called a co-contestant stupid, Karan Kundra, Pratiks mother is not a contestant, mind your damn tongue! Shame on him for saying it sooooo many times. Teri maa stupid. Wow wow wow! Sad on teja for defending it. Maa ka darja shayad pata hi nahi. Shame,” Gauahar wrote. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat Unfollows Tejasswi Prakash on Instagram After Her Verbal Spat With Shamita Shetty

Pratik has called a co contestant stupid , Karan Kundra , Pratiks mother is not a contestant, mind your damn tongue ! Shame on him for saying it sooooo many times . Teri maa stupid . Wow wow wow ! Sad on teja for defending it . Maa ka darja shayad pata hi nahi . Shame . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 15, 2022

Even Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu called Karan’s behaviour pathetic and wrote, “Pathetic behaviour of grown man and woman! Name-calling among housemates is not ok but always happens. But can’t call anyone’s mother stupid non-stop, just to prove any ridiculous point! Shameful!”

Pathetic behaviour of grown man and woman!Name calling among housemates is not ok but always happens.But can’t call anyone’s mother stupid non stop,just to prove any ridiculous point!Shameful!#BiggBoss15 #shameful — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) January 15, 2022

However, Salman Khan schooled Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal over the incident following which Karan apologised and admitted that the comparison he drew was wrong. Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan also graced the sets of Bigg Boss 15 during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During the episode, she was also heard saying that she will cast her vote for Pratik Sehajpal because he deserves to win.

