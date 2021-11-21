Mumbai: The Sunday Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 will welcome laughter queen Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The duo will be seen entering the house and asking a few questions to the contestants. However, one of Bharti’s questions will create a huge storm inside the house. While Bharti asks which contestant does not deserve to live in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Pratik Sehajpal names Karan Kundrra. “Bahut bal ka prayog ho gaya hai (He has been using force and it is enough)” Pratik can be heard saying in the recent promo.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says 'I Like Umar', New Love Angle In House Soon?

This irritates Karan who gives an open challenge to Pratik saying, “Haan kiya maine bal ka prayood, ukhaad le jo ukhaad sakta hai (Yes I used force, do whatever you can do).” Soon this argument turned into a massive fight with Karan and Pratik lashing out at each other. Other contestants including Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal and Shamira Shetty had to come in between to prevent any physical brawl. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Man Who Wants to Become 'PM of India' Enters as Wild Card With Rashami Desai And Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Watch a glimpse of Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal’s ugly fight:

While the promo has raised excitement among fans for the upcoming episode, it has left Rakhi Sawant shocked. She took to the comment section of Colors TV’s post and wrote ‘OMG’ along with a shocked emoji.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale are all set to enter the show as wild card contestants.

