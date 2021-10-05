Bigg Boss 15: Actor Karan Kundrra has participated in the latest season of Bigg Boss. With his history of relationships and breakups, there’s a lot that the audience would love to see and know about him in the show. However, Karan says that he is an ‘open book’, and everything about him is already known to his fans. The popular TV actor was in a relationship with VJ Anusha Dandekar but it didn’t end well for them and several allegations were made in the media. Now, in his latest interview with a daily, he spoke about knowing Anusha very well.Also Read - Bigg Boss' Punishment Creates Storm In The House, Ignites War Between Vidhi Pandya and Afsana Khan

When asked would he be okay if Anusha enters Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card entry, Karan told ETimes that it wouldn’t affect him because he has lived with her for a long time and he knows her well. “I have no problem with it. In fact, hum saath mein rahe hain. I know her very well,” he said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Warns Pratik Sehajpal To 'Watch His Tone'

Karan also spoke about the blame game that happened after his breakup with Anusha. While she had hinted that Karan had cheated on her, he called all such reports baseless. Before stepping inside the house, he mentioned that he doesn’t want to speak on the same issue again and again. Karan said that he has spoken what he wanted to and the matter is very dated today. “Yeh do saal puraani baat ho chuki hai. My life is an open book, be it my relationships or work. I have nothing to hide. Ek toh itni puraani cheezein hain aur agar baar baar mujhse same cheezein poochi jaayengi toh main wohi bolunga. Whatever I had to say, is out there,” he explained. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Jay Bhanushali, Age-Shames Him

Along with Karan, other popular TV actors including Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, and Vishal Kotian have also participated in Bigg Boss 15. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the show!