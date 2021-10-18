Bigg Boss 15 India.com Twitter Poll: In the Sunday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan ranked the contestants of Bigg Boss 15 and kept Karan Kundrra on the top. Interestingly, the viewers also think the same and agree with Farah’s ratings of the contestants in the house. In India.com’s Twitter poll that we posted on Sunday night, the audience voted and made Karan the winner, establishing that he deserves to be at no. 1 position in the house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian is Overshadowing Jay Bhanushali, Says Fans | India.com Twitter Poll

When given four options – Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, and Shamita Shetty, 56 per cent of the viewers voted in favour of Karan, while 24.2 per cent voted for Tejasswi, making her the top second player of the season so far. 14.8 per cent of people voted in favour of Shamita and only four per cent wanted to see Vishal on top. Check the poll results here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: No Elimination This Week on Salman Khan’s Show

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Sunday Ka Vaar: 7 Contestants Target Donal Bisht in Battery Task Citing Her Sloppiness

Karan’s fans are immensely excited to see him getting love from viewers all over the world. The actor has been appreciated for thinking straight and not involving himself in any mess inside the house. He has so far been entertaining, taking a part in the games, and understanding the changing dynamics of the house. His friendship with Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali used to be one of the highlights of the game so far. However, with Vishal and Jay going inside the main house, things seem to be changing for Karan in the show.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!