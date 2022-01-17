Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15, contestants will get a chance to interact with their family members. From Shamita Shetty to Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Karan Kundrra, the inmates will be seen getting emotional as they talk to their loved ones after a long time.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Tells Salman 'It's Not Funny' After Rakhi Claims 'Karan-Shamita Saath Mein Acche Lagte Hai'

In the recent promo released by Colors TV, Karan Kundrra can also be seen interacting with his parents. While Karan's parents tell him how much he is missed, the actor points towards Tejasswi Prakash without saying anything. Following this, Karan's father says, "She is in the heart of the family now." This leaves Karan and Tejasswi super happy who can be seen flaunting their million-dollar smile.

Soon after entering Bigg Boss 15 house, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash turned lovebirds. Even though the two are often seen fighting and arguing with each other, their love remains. Earlier in December 2021, Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik also talked about his sister’s bond with Karan and revealed that he likes him as Teju’s other half. “I speak to my mother daily and there is no problem. I haven’t spoken to them about the relationship but they definitely like Karan Kundrra as a person. Both my mom and dad told me that they like how Karan supports her, takes a stand for her and she can also trust Karan 100 per cent for the game,” he told ETimes.

Meanwhile, in the promo, Pratik Sehajpal can also be seen getting emotional as his mother reminds him that they haven’t met for almost a year. Even Shamita interacts with her mother and hears her sister Shilpa Shetty who asked Rakhi not to link Shamita with Karan. “Rakhi, tanka bhidana band kar de please, ek Kundra kaafi hai humare ghar mein abhi (please stop linking Shamita and Karan Kundrra, one Raj Kundra is enough at our home right now),” Shilpa said.