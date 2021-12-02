Bigg Boss 15: Bigg Boss house is all heated up with numerous fights happening between different set of contestants. In a new promo shared by Colors, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal got into yet another brawl inside the house. The duo gets all aggressive during a task and Pratik end up accusing Karan of kicking him. Later, Pratik breaks down in tears after the massive fight.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Breaking News: Shamita Shetty Faints After A Major Fight With Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Details Inside | Watch Video

In the promo, Karan is seen throwing something at Nishant Bhat, who was standing with his back towards him. Pratik rushed towards Nishant and said, 'Oye', to which Karan responded by saying, "Kya Hai (What?), Kahan maara (When did I hit him)?". He then goes and slammed his body towards Pratik.

This led to a physical fight as they shoved at each other in aggression while Nishant, Devoleena and Rashami tried to intervene and separate them to stop the fight. Pratik was then seen holding Rakhi Sawant and telling her, "He kicked me like this."

Karan then gave clarification to their inmates and said, “Nahi mara. Jao camera check karlo (I didn’t kick him. Go and check the camera).” Pratik then comes towards Karan and said, “Main sar phaad ke jaunga aapka, yaad rakhna (Remember, I’ll break your head before leaving). Chup raho. Muh bandh (Keep quiet. Shut up).” Karan then gets up from his seat and tells him, “Open challenge hai (I’m giving you an open challenge).”

Pratik shouted at Karan and said, “Saale mentor tu jaha pe bhi raha lekin yaha pe tu ekdum ghatiya hai. Abe thu hai tu (You could be a mentor elsewhere but here you are extremely horrible).”

Tejasswi then tried to make Pratik understand that Karan did not do it intentionally. Pratik then wiped-off his tears and said, “Mereko rona aaraha hai (I want to cry). This is wrong. And to what extent can this go? I just want to know that.”

This is not the first time that Karan and Pratik broke into a massive fight. Last month, they fought and threatened each other.

Stay tuned for the latest Bigg Boss 15 updates!