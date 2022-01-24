Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will welcome RJ Karan and RJ Palak Khurana who will be seen asking tough questions to the contestants. In a recent promo released by Colors TV, the two RJs can be seen grilling contestants in return for an opportunity to add Rs 6 Lakh to the prize money.Also Read - Will Umar Riaz Attend Bigg Boss 15 Finale After Everything That Happened? He Answers | Exclusive

In the promo, RJ Palak can be seen telling Karan Kundrra that he has lost his focus in the game due to his love angle with Tejasswi Prakash. To this, the actor gave a befitting reply and said, “Mujhe hua pyaar, maine thok ke kiya. Main chaahe yahan karun ya bahar karun, mujhe yeh karna hai (I fell in love and I did it in front of everyone. It doesn’t matter to me if I am doing it here or outside. I want it and I’ll do it).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Demands THIS From Tejasswi Prakash’s Parents After They Say ‘Rishta Pakka’

Apart from this, RJ Karan can also be seen questioning Karan for not supporting his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash in the house. However, Karan defended himself saying Tejasswi is a strong contestant and that she does not need anyone’s support. Also Read - A Shattered Umar Riaz Even Refused to Speak to Asim After Eviction, Here's What Happened - Exclusive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi developed a romantic relationship soon after entering Bigg Boss 15 house. However, it has been repeatedly alleged that Karan Kundrra does not support Tejasswi Prakash in the show. Even, Salman Khan once lashed out at Karan for the same and said, “Aapne kaye baar Tejasswi ko bola hai ‘Jaake Umar ko sorry bol’. What the f**k! Kabhi Umar ne aake bola hai aaj hum Teja ke liye kheleinge? Yeh baate aapke dimaag mein nahi aati? (You had numerous times asked Tejasswi Prakash to apologise to Umar Riaz. Has Umar ever come to you and said let’s play for Teja today? Don’t you think about this?)”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is gearing up for its finale which will be held on January 29 and 30.