Mumbai: Ever since the beginning of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's romantic relationship has been making headlines. Even though both actors have repeatedly expressed their feelings for each other, they often fight and break each others' hearts. Now, Karan Kundrra's sister Meenu Kundrra has reacted to her brother's relationship with Tejasswi Prakash and has said that she is unhappy with the way Tejasswi treats Karan.

A Twitter user asked Karan Kundrra's sister Meenu to 'accept' Tejasswi and added that it will be good for her brother too. However, Meenu replied back saying she cannot stand the way Tejasswi treats Karan. "Hun-I don't know her from Adam to like or dislike her, I just can't stand the way she treats my brother-I dislike the hurt she causes Karan-he is all that matters to me!" she replied.

Contrary to this, earlier in December, Tejasswi’s brother Pratik has said that he likes Karan as Teja’s other half. “I don’t know Karan at all nor have I interacted with him. But whatever I’ve seen of him in the show, his protective, caring nature towards Tejasswi, I’ve started liking him as Teju’s other half or her boyfriend. Eventually, whomever Teju likes I will support that decision being a brother. I’ve always seen him, he supports her a lot and I don’t have issues with their relationship,” Tejasswi’s brother told ETimes.

Meanwhile, recent developments in the Bigg Boss 15 house has left TejRan fans worried. Recently, Tejasswi Prakash broke down after Karan supported Shamita instead of her during the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task. Tejasswi was also heard saying that she will play all alone in the show.