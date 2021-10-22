Bigg Boss 15: As the week began in Bigg Boss 15, fans seemed excited to see a new love story being created between two of the most loved contestants – Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. It all started when Tejasswi decided to talk to Karan and they discussed not being able to figure out the way to bond in the show yet. Tejasswi told Karan that she always wanted to talk to him but she resisted doing that because somewhere it appeared that he was not interested in bonding with her in the show. Karan then told her that he is not the best person to express himself and she should know that he was always ‘fond’ of her.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: "Pehli Baar Dekha," Gauahar Khan Reacts as Karan Kundrra Wins The Task After Slamming Pratik Sehajpal

Now while this made the fans excited, something about this seemed off. The whole romantic angle somewhere seems forced as neither Tejasswi nor Karan have been flirting been each other, in fact, they seem to have become a strong team where the one is standing for the other. Their friendship doesn't appear to have any romantic equation, however, the edited promos are made to look like there's something romantic brewing between them.

During the task, Tejasswi stood up for Karan even when he clearly broke the rule and behaved violently with Pratik Sehajpal. Later, she was seen telling him that she would try and control the situations if he gets aggressive in the game. And all this right after Farah Khan and Salman Khan praised Karan for looking good in the show and playing a good game – shouldn't this be seen as Tejasswi's strategy to team up with a strong and one of the most liked people in the house, more than a romantic bonding? There's nothing wrong in Tejasswi trying to strategise and making Karan his ally in the game. Or if they later emerge as a couple but right now, things don't seem like how they are shown. Forcing a love angle on the viewers to create more buzz seems absolutely abrupt and mindless. Your thoughts?

