Bigg Boss 15's latest eliminated contestant Akasa Singh has finally come out in open to share her experience on being part of the reality game show. On Sunday, in weekend ka vaar episode, Akasa got evicted and the first thing she did was to give interviews to media people were she explained that her relationship with Pratik Sehajpal was just about friendship. On the other hand, Akasa admited that she regrets trying to play cupid between Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, and Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer.

When asked not having a romantic relationship in the house was a disadvantage? To which Akasa said, "I'm glad that I didn't go that route though everyone in the house had started teasing Pratik and me because we were together 24/7. But we are proud of how pure and genuine it was. My values are way beyond content, I guess it's not so for other people."

Apart from Pratik, Akasa also spoke about being stupid to set up Karan and Tejasswi in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She also mentioned that their bond / relationship is not genuine. "I feel like a fool for trying to set up Karan and Tejasswi because I don't think it's genuine at all. Karan has been a close person to me so I thought if he likes her I'll help them because I am a matchmaker in real life. I like love stories. Even with Ieshaan and Miesha, I encouraged them a lot because I thought it was genuine, but I don't know anymore. Before I got evicted, Karan asked me 'Yeh zyada ho raha hai kya (is this too much?)' I said take a step back and see what happens on the other side. After I see what's happening now I don't think it's very genuine", revealed Akasa Singh.

Talking to twitter to share her experience, Akasa said, “Regrets n mistakes, they’re memories made. honestly surprised at how long I lasted- wish I didn’t hv to leave some ppl behind, bt happy to have been myself (even though my bubbly, loud personality got a little lost in there) can’t wait for REVELATIONS, n a whole lot of clarity!”

