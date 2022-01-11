Mumbai: The recent developments in the Bigg Boss 15 house has created tension between lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, special guest Kashmira Shah lashed out at Karan alleging he speaks ‘disrespectfully’ with his girlfriend Tejasswi. Even Salman Khan was seen questioning Karan for never taking a stand for Tejasswi. Clearly, this is left Karan heartbroken and disappointed.Also Read - Bigg Boss Tests Positive For COVID-19, Literally!

In a recent episode, Karan Kundrra was seen talking about the same with Tejasswi Prakash when he mentioned that he has never felt so humiliated. Karan alleged that he is being portrayed as a 'villain' and added that Tejasswi is getting the support of the audience and from the makers. Karan also said that he is aware of his language and anger but goes on to say that nobody asked him why he behaved in that particular manner. Karan also alleged that the "ladies" who came during the Weekend Ka Vaar targetted him. The actor further said that he needs to build his reputation once again in the weeks that follow.

Later, Karan was also seen talking to Shamita Shetty when he revealed that in the past 2 years, he fought with his family for somebody and how that person abandoned him. Shamita also asked Karan to sort things with Tejasswi, which he did after Bigg Boss announced that the show has been extended for two more weeks. Following this, Karan asked Tejassswi to be his strength in the coming days.

