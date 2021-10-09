Mumbai: The first week of Bigg Boss 15 was full of drama, dangal and dhamaal. From massive arguments to fights and budding romance – we have seen it all in just one week. While several celebrities remained silent and calm inside the house, others were active and entertaining. However, who is that one contestant who is winning hearts after week one of the controversial reality show? Here’s what the audience thinks.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Manike Mage Hithe' Singer Yohani To Grace Salman Khan's Show With Rakhi Sawant and Others | Watch

In a Twitter poll conducted by India.com, Bigg Boss 15 viewers were asked about their favourite contestant after week one. Karan Kundrra has emerged as the winner of the poll with 43% votes. Pratik Sehajpal also gave him a tough competition with 39% votes. Shamita Shetty and Jay Bhanushali got the least number of votes with 12.9% and 4.9% each.

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Pratik For Breaking Bathroom Lock While Vidhi Was Taking Bath

Clearly, Karan Kundrra’s strategies and game plan is being appreciated by the audience. Karan is fun, smart, and entertaining to watch. Earlier this week, it was Karan who broke the Shamita-Nishant-Pratik trio with his strategy. He had also stolen Pratik Sehajpal’s suitcase as a ‘punishment’ after Bigg Boss nominated all junglewasis for elimination due to Pratik’s violent behaviour.

Meanwhile, during the first Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will also be seen lashing out at Pratik Sehajpal for breaking the lock of the bathroom while Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath inside. The Weekend Ka Vaar will also welcome several celebrities including Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Dhvani Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani, Manike Mage Hithe fame Yohani, Aastha Gill, Nia Sharma, and Karan Patel for the Navratri special episode.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.