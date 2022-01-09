Mumbai: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 will welcome several guests including OTT winner Divya Agarwal, Kashmira Shah, Vishal Singh and Rahul Mahajan among others. These guests will be seen confronting and questioning inmates. In the latest promo released by Colors TV, Kashmira Shah can be seen lashing out at Karan Kundrra for never supporting his girlfriend Tejasswi Shah. “Boyfriend hai na tu uska? Why are you so against her? (If you are her boyfriend, why are you so against her?),” Kashmira asked. She went on to say that Karan Kundrra does not deserve to be in the top 5 contestants.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla's Fans Call Umar Riaz's Eviction 'Karma' | Do You Know Why?

Divya Agarwal can also be seen jumping in between supporting Karan. “Voh jab enter hua tha show mein toh apne liye hi aaya tha na. Voh yahan pe pyaar hua hai (When he entered the show, he did it for himself. He fell in love inside the house),” said Divya. Also Read - Umar Riaz Evicted: Himanshi Khurana, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Other Celebs Who Are Disappointed

Interestingly, Salman Khan was also seen questioning Karan Kundrra about the same in the recent episode. Salman had lashed out at Karan asking why does he never take a stand for Tejasswi Prakash. “Aapne kaye baar Tejasswi ko bola hai ‘Jaake Umar ko sorry bol’. What the f**k! Kabhi Umar ne aake bola hai aaj hum Teja ke liye kheleinge? Yeh baate aapke dimaag mein nahi aati? (You had numerous times asked Tejasswi Prakash to apologise to Umar Riaz. Has Umar ever come to you and said let’s play for Teja today? Don’t you think about this?)” Salman told Karan.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, these special guests are likely to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house for a day to support their favourite contestant. While Divya Agarwal is likely to be Karan Kundrra’s connection, Kashmira Shah will be supporting Tejasswi Shah.