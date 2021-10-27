Bigg Boss 15 October 26, 2021 Highlight: In tonight’s episode, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Rajiv Adatia are seen sitting in the garden area amid the captaincy task. Afsana Khan, on the other hand, was sitting on the prop covered in powder. Afsana said to Rajiv that he won’t be able to fit inside the prop and it pinched him a lot. He reiterated and said that everything is not a joke and she should think before speaking out. Afsana Khan body-shames Rajiv and he reacts by saying ‘Soch Ke Bola Karo, Aap Bachchi Nahi Hai’. He further warned Afsana to not poke him, as she does with fellow housemates. He goes on to say that Afsana is not a kid and should think before speaking out.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty-Umar Riaz Get Into Massive Fight During Captaincy Task

Shamita comes in support of Rajiv and tells Afsana that she has a habit of calling people ‘fat’, which is not good. Later, Shamita goes inside the house and finds Rajiv crying. She tried to console him and said to ‘let it go’. He tells her, ‘I have a medical condition.’ Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's Health Deteriorates Amid Captaincy Task, Karan Kundrra Lifts Her to Doctor

Meanwhile, Ieshaan and Rajiv get into a fight revealing the true nature of their relationship outside the house. Ieshaan said that Rajiv should keep both the relationships different – one of him and Rajiv, and the other Ieshaan has with Miesha Iyer as his statements in the house may ruin his reputation.

Another fight that took place inside the house was between Umar Riaz and Shamita Shetty during the captaincy task where Shamita warned Umar to not use the water during the task, but he chose not to follow the task rules. Following this, they get into a big fight.