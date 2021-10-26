Bigg Boss 15 October 26, 2021 Highlight: In tonight’s episode, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task and as always, the housemates are flouting the house rules once again. During the task, Shamita Shetty and Umar Riaz, who cannot stand each other in the controversial house, get into a massive argument. It all started after Bigg Boss announced to not use water during the task as otherwise, mics will get ruined. Shamita, who is sanchalak of the task along with Karan Kundrra, warned the contestants about the same.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's Health Deteriorates Amid Captaincy Task, Karan Kundrra Lifts Her to Doctor

However, Umar was in no mood to listen to Shamita, and hence a big brawl erupted in the house after Shamita passed some nasty comments on his character, which left Umar furious. Umar told her to do her work as a Sanchalak and not interfere in his matters.

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash goes ill after she inhales powder and starts to cough continuously. The housemates call for medical help and Karan was seen lifting her in his arms.

Meanwhile, wild card contestant Rajiv can be seen brainwashing Ieshaal against Miesha. He can be heard asking him, “You came on this show for a reason. What are you doing in the show?”He added that he knew him for a long time and it is not possible that he fell in love with Miesha in 3 days. “”I do not expect this from you, Ieshaan. You are like love love love every time. You look stupid outside. You are creating the opposite image that you wanted to create. Kitni jhuthi kasmein khata hai tu. (You are making false vows here) Let me tell you, it’s a bit no-no. You cannot rely on anyone here. You know what promises you made outside”, he told Ieshaan.