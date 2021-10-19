Bigg Boss 15 Latest News Today: The housemates in Bigg Boss 15 got a new captain. After Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat won the game and was anointed as the new leader of the house. Nishant was pitted against Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal in the captaincy task. The day also saw a huge fight breaking out between Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali. The two always shared a good friendship, however, after the captaincy task, things turned out to be sour.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra–Tejasswi Prakash Sort Their Differences Out; ‘TejRan’ Trends Big

After Tejasswi became the 'sanchalak' and judged the captaincy task, she couldn't see how Pratik Sehajpal played in the game that made Jay Bhanushali lose the task. Tejasswi missed Pratik's act but Jay spotted it and when he tried to make Tejasswi understand the same, she said she didn't see it and announced Nishant as the winner. She also called Jay a 'sore loser' in the heat of the moment. This irked Jay who lost his temper. A huge fight broke out between the two casting doubts on the future of their friendship.

In another highlight of the episode, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi's chemistry won the audience's heart and the fans started trending 'TejRan' on Twitter in no time. In Monday's episode, Karan and Tejasswi were seen together sitting close to each other talking heart-to-heart. While Tejasswi shared her issues with him, Karan, on the other hand, agreed her points and confessed that he is fond of her. Karan added that he felt bad when she moved to the main house. He further explained his side of the story that he has expression issues and agreed her points are valid.

